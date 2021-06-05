PM Modi launches ethanol dispensing stations in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched through a video conference three E100 ethanol dispensing stations in Pune under a pilot project on the occasion of World Environment Day. One of the ethanol dispensing stations has come up at Samgamwadi petrol pump, another at Chowisawadi village and third at Wesley road.

During the event, Modi said that last year, oil companies spent ₹21,000 crore on ethanol procurement. Besides helping the environment, the focus on ethanol is also leaving a positive impact on the lives of farmers.

Modi said that ethanol has become one of the major priorities of 21st century India. He added that the focus on ethanol is having a better impact on the environment as well as on the lives of farmers.

The Prime Minister also said that the government has resolved to meet the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025. Earlier, the resolve was to achieve the target by 2030 which is now preponed by five years. He added that till 2014, on an average, only 1.5 percent of ethanol could be blended in India which has now reached about 8.5 percent. In 2013-14, about 38 crore litres of ethanol were purchased in the country which has now grown to more than 320 crore litres.

Modi further added saying a large part of this eightfold increase in ethanol procurement has benefitted the sugarcane farmers of the country

During the event, the PM interacted with a farmer from Pune who shared his experience of organic farming and the use of biofuel in agriculture.