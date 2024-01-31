PM Modi likely to visit Pune to inaugurate airport terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the city during second half of February to inaugurate the new terminal of Pune International Airport and a Metro line between Ruby Hospital to Ramwadi junction, officials said. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently visited the city and reviewed the ongoing work on the new terminal at Pune airport. Scindia then announced that within a few weeks the terminal will be inaugurated. (HT PHOTO)

Various agencies held a review meeting for the same on Tuesday but refused to speak officially about the PM’s proposed tour.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently visited the city and reviewed the ongoing work on the new terminal at Pune airport. Scindia then announced that within a few weeks the terminal will be inaugurated.

High-level sources acknowledged on the condition of anonymity that the administration had begun preparations for the tour, with agencies such as the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune, Metropolitan Region Development Agency (PMRDA) officials, and district collector participating in the meeting on Tuesday.

If the Prime Minister arrives in the city, there is a chance he will also visit Shivneri Fort to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary.

If the tour goes ahead as per reports, it would be PM Modi’s third visit to Maharashtra since the turn of the year. On January 12, the Prime Minister visited Nashik and Mumbai, a week later on January 19, he visited Solapur to hand over houses completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Maha-Metro officials confirmed that the Metro line work between Ruby Hospital to Ramwadi station is complete and the stretch is ready to be operational. Recently, a safety inspection for this corridor was also completed, and if the PM visits, the Metro authority will try to inaugurate this stretch in his presence.