PMC: 578 students dropped out of school in a year

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found that in the last one year, 578 students from PMC have dropped out of school. The number goes as high as 4,279 for the entire Pune district as revealed by the Zilla Parishad (ZP) education department.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner with the PMC said that there are 578 students as of now who were identified from five areas in the city.

“The survey was done at Aundh, Hadapsar, Pune city, Bibwewadi and Yerwada. The school’s teachers have conducted the survey in these areas. Some of the areas where the Covid cases are high, the teachers have not visited there yet. More areas will be surveyed in the coming days to estimate the number of students who have dropped out of school,” said Jagtap.

The complete survey will be finished by March 10.

“After the survey, as per the directives of the state government, we will try to include these students back in formal education,” said Jagtap.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), said that over 4,279 students were identified by the department who were out of schools due to various reasons.

“There are a few students who didn’t attend school full time. We are on this campaign to identify students from the last one month. Our teachers and anganwadi workers have visited every family in the area to get them to go to schools. We were focusing on child labour and areas like brick lanes and other places. The state government has taken up this program state wise,” said Prasad.

He further added that the ZP is doing a resurvey of some places wherein some students have not been tracked.

“We are visiting dhabas where they are chances to find more children who can be involved in child labour. We have identified such hotspots. We have enrolled most of the students who were out of school. There are some students who are enrolled anywhere in anganwadi or preschool. We are also tracking them and counselling the parents,” said Prasad.