PMC acquires 285 acres of land worth 5,343cr in lieu of TDR

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 24, 2025 07:32 AM IST

According to the city engineer’s office, the process has saved crores of rupees towards the acquisition of lands by way of compensation

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acquired 285 acres (114 hectares) of land in lieu of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) since 2016. The value of the acquired land is estimated to be worth 5,343 crore, said officials.

The PMC is facing a challenge for land acquisition for road projects and currently paying twice the amount specified by ready reckoner rates. (HT)
Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, said, “We have acquired 285 acres of land as against TDR. The reserved land is being acquired for developing several citizen-centric projects like hospitals, gardens, playgrounds and schools.”

The PMC is facing a challenge for land acquisition for road projects and currently paying twice the amount specified by ready reckoner rates. The landlords prefer to accept cash payments in lieu of parting with their lands instead of availing the TDR.

The civic body has currently allocated 250 crore in the current budget for 2025-2026 for carrying out cash compensations.

