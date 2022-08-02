PMC appoints agency to run working women’s hostel at Baner
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to run working women’s hostel at Baner with the help of Mahila Unnati Kendra, a non-profit organisation that works primarily in the domain of gender. The civic body will build it at Baner survey number 114/5 and 114/6/3.
The municipal commissioner had promised a hostel for working women while presenting the budget. Three organisations participated after PMC invited expression of interest for the project.
PMC and the organisation would charge Rs4,000 per month as hostel fee. Any change in fee would be cleared after permission from PMC social welfare department.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC will also start a training centre for women at the same building. Whatever rent collected from working women, half of the amount would be deposited with PMC.”
PMC will appoint an agency to run the residential hostel for five years. Day care facility for children aged between six months to five years would be available at the hostel. The organisation would appoint trained manpower to take care of kids and cover the expense.
PMC would cover the building maintenance and the organisation will run the operations.
-
UP cops in 17 districts learn basic life support tricks
On the theme of 'Each one, Save One', the doctors of UP Orthopaedic Association on Monday organised training workshops for police to make them learn tricks of basic life support as they are among the first responders in case of accidents or any other incidents. Other districts where similar workshops were organised were Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Mathura, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Etawah, Saharanpur, Sultanpur and Agra.
-
PMC clears ₹6.24 crore for machine cleaning of public toilets
Pune Municipal Corporation has approved Rs6.24 crore for cleaning public and community toilets with the help of jetting machines. Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department, said, “PMC used to clean public toilets manually. Following complaints over cleanliness, the civic body has decided to use jetting machines. Instead of monitoring the process centrally, zonal officers will float tender, hire agency and handle the project.”
-
NER pins hope on three women players for medal haul at CWG
The North Eastern Railway (NER) is hopeful that three of its women players representing India in the Commonwealth Games-2022 being organised at Birmingham, England would bring home medals. Athlete Priyanka Goswami would participate in 10km race walking on August 6. The three players of North Eastern Railway have brought many laurels to the country. Priyanka Goswami has many achievements to her credit. Weightlifter Punam Yadav in 76kg got bronze medal in 'Commonwealth Games-2014' held at Glasgow.
-
Law student attacks classmate with knife on campus, arrested
LUCKNOW An LLB student of Amity University (Lucknow) was severely injured after allegedly being attacked by his classmate inside the class on Monday. The incident took place around 1pm. A student of BA, Sudhanshu Shekhar. Many other students, who were shocked after the incident, left the campus out of fear. The university, in a press statement, said Chandra Bhushan Bhardwaj of the same batch suffered neck and head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in the university's ambulance.
-
163 companies of armed police force deployed in U.P. for peaceful Moharram processions
As the month of Moharram began from Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh police officials have deployed as many as 163 companies of central paramilitary force and state armed police in different districts across the state. Sharing further details, UP police additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar said total 11 companies of central paramilitary forces and 152 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in different districts for Moharram.
