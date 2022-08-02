PMC appoints agency to run working women’s hostel at Baner

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to run working women’s hostel at Baner with the help of Mahila Unnati Kendra, a non-profit organisation that works primarily in the domain of gender. The civic body will build it at Baner survey number 114/5 and 114/6/3.

The municipal commissioner had promised a hostel for working women while presenting the budget. Three organisations participated after PMC invited expression of interest for the project.

PMC and the organisation would charge Rs4,000 per month as hostel fee. Any change in fee would be cleared after permission from PMC social welfare department.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “PMC will also start a training centre for women at the same building. Whatever rent collected from working women, half of the amount would be deposited with PMC.”

PMC will appoint an agency to run the residential hostel for five years. Day care facility for children aged between six months to five years would be available at the hostel. The organisation would appoint trained manpower to take care of kids and cover the expense.

PMC would cover the building maintenance and the organisation will run the operations.