PMC appoints independent squad to take action against bulk waste generators

Pune: Amid a large number of bulk waste generators (BWS) not processing wet waste at their source, the solid waste management department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed an independent squad to monitor and take action against these violators. The PMC has over 2,200 BWGs, and most of them include housing societies that are not treating the wet waste at source. Some of them even are found taking a 5% property tax rebate, despite not treating the wet waste, said the officials.

The squad from next week will start inspections, said officials.

Sandip Kadam, head of the SWM department, PMC, said, “The SWMs are found not processing wet waste at the source, and some of them are keeping the processing plants closed. The squad will inspect these BWGs and make sure they are processing waste at source. The squad will daily monitor this and make sure the processing plants to process the waste are installed and they are kept operational.”

The PMC this year, from January to July 2025, has taken action against 59 BWGs in the city and collected a penalty of ₹3.50 lakh.

As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, being effectively implemented from 19 December 2018, BWGs— housing societies and commercial establishments with an average waste generation exceeding 100kg per day should process wet waste at the site. They have to manage the biodegradable (wet) waste at their premises using composting/ vermin composting, biomethanation or any other suitable technology, said the PMC officials.

Kadam explained that this is important from the perspective of Swachh Survekshan and improving waste management in the city.

“The PMC gives a 5% rebate to such BWGs who treat wet waste at the site. However, we have now come across such housing societies and establishments that are taking a rebate but not processing the waste,” he added.

A housing society chairman, requesting anonymity, said the PMC is focused on taking action against the citizens and collecting penalties, but is least bothered about their responsibility.

“There are several chronic garbage dumping spots in the city, which they have failed to eliminate. The incidents of illegal fire burning are also on the rise, and the civic body has turned a blind eye towards the issue. Most shocking was how PMC secured 8th rank in the ‘Swachh Shahar’ category in the Swachh Survekshan,” he said.