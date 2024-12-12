PMC approaches state govt to rehabilitate Ekta Nagari residents

The residents of Ekta Nagari on Sinhagad Road, who face frequent flooding during monsoon, will soon be rehabilitated. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has identified a site near the planned police station on the Sinhagad Road for this purpose and has approached the state government. The residents of Ekta Nagari on Sinhagad Road, who face frequent flooding during monsoon, will soon be rehabilitated. (HT FILE)

In July, heavy rains caused widespread flooding in Pune, severely affecting the Ekta Nagari area, along with other parts of the city. In response, the municipal commissioner appointed a committee to study the flood situation and suggest measures. The findings of the committee were discussed in a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Tuesday, where strategies to prevent future floods were reviewed.

Bhosale said, “There is a need for immediate and long-term measures to address recurring floods in Ekta Nagari. Flood water repeatedly enters the area due to constructions within the blue flood line which is making relocation and rehabilitation essential. As part of the redevelopment plan, a site near the planned police station has been earmarked for relocating residents. The process will begin once the state government approves the proposal.”

“City engineer Prashant Waghmare has already presented the plan to the concerned government officials in Mantralaya,” said Bhosale.

In addition to Ekta Nagari’s redevelopment, the PMC has initiated broader flood prevention measures across the city. Rehabilitation is required at 27 high-risk locations, traffic congestion caused by flooding needs to be addressed at 129 spots, and boundary walls and other flood defences are necessary at 64 locations. Furthermore, of the 110 areas prone to waterlogging, 91 have already been cleared.

Zone-wise teams are being formed to remove blockages in riverbeds and under small, outdated bridges to ensure an unobstructed flow of water.

Bhosale said, “Instead of waiting for summer months, work has already commenced. These efforts aim to mitigate the impact of floods and ensure the safety of vulnerable population.”