PMC approved additional water supply to the Serum

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had approved additional water supply to the Serum Institute of India which is located at Manjari near Hadapsar. Following demand from the vaccine manufacturing company, the PMC approved 1.5 MLD (million litres per day) water supply.

Confirming the development, municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “As the Serum Institute of India is one of the important companies producing vaccines, the PMC has approved the additional water supply.”

The PMC will charge ₹27.47 per thousand litres of water. Every year, there will be a 10% hike in water rates.

The Serum Institute spans a large area with around 10,000 employees working there. As the company manufactures vaccines, employees need to take extra care of hygiene. Employees need to take a bath twice; one while coming to office and once when leaving it. Even the canteen works round the clock.

The Serum Institute had asked the PMC for 1.5 MLD additional water.

The water department of the PMC put the proposal before the standing committee for approval. The PMC approved the company’s demand while directing it to treat the water before releasing it for reuse.