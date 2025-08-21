PMC approves 30.87 crore water scheme for Shewalewadi

Acting on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s directives, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a separate water supply scheme for Shewalewadi. The civic body on Wednesday floated a tender worth ₹30.87 crore for the project. The PMC has floated a tender for the Shewalewadi water scheme. Once the bid is opened, the PMC will issue the work order, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shewalewadi, which was merged with the PMC in 2021, has for long struggled with inadequate water supply and continues to rely on water tankers. Rajesh Shinde, executive engineer, water department, said, “The PMC has floated a tender for the Shewalewadi water scheme. Once the bid is opened, the PMC will issue the work order.” Civic officials claimed that the work will take around three months for completion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Pune district secretary Rahul Shewale said, “Shewalewadi, with a population of about 25,000, has been dependent on tankers since its merger with the PMC in 2021. I met the chief minister last year and requested approval for a water scheme. He immediately instructed the PMC commissioner to take it up. The administration then prepared a feasibility report and floated the tender.”

Meanwhile, residents are delighted with the decision. Sandeep Navale, who lives in the area, said, “We bought flats here but face a daily water crisis. Many new housing societies are also coming up, and the population will double in the next five years. This new scheme is very good news because without proper water supply, it is difficult to live here.”