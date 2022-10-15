Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC asks Metro to repair potholes, resurface roads

PMC asks Metro to repair potholes, resurface roads

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also asked them to pay Rs2 crore as they are undertaking repairs on roads which have developed potholes due to Metro work

As traffic congestion is reported in parts of the city due to various development works, PMC recently held a meeting with multiple agencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The civic body has asked Pune Metro to carry out repairs of potholes and resurfacing of road stretches in the city where Metro work is underway.

Additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar said, “As traffic congestion is reported in parts of the city due to various development works, PMC recently held a meeting with multiple agencies.”

Khemnar said, “Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar instructed Metro officials to carry out repairs of potholes and resurfacing of road stretches in the city where Metro work is underway.”

