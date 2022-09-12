PMC begins river rejuvenation project
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the river rejuvenation project executed with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The project missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons.
Jagdish Khanore, JICA project incharge in PMC, said, “Soil testing work is almost completed. Except Kharadi, PMC has acquired other lands. The forest department has given its in-principle approval for Kharadi land and PMC gave the office financial compensation last week.”
Under the JICA project, PMC is building 11 new sewage treatment plants and erecting new drainage line network.
Bihar’s present, past FMs spar over central funds
Bihar's finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and former finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday got into in a verbal duel blaming each other for misinterpreting facts on the status of the Centre's contribution to the state. Choudhary said that as far as other schemes are concerned, Bihar has 37,91,883 approved pensioners under the national old age pension scheme and they are entitled to Rs 400/month and Rs 500/month on a 50:50 Centre-state sharing basis.
No water supply on Thursday in Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas on Thursday (September 15). The areas that will not receive water supply include Camp, Fatimanagar, Defence area, Solapur road till Ramtekdi, BT Kawade road, Sahakarnagar, Mitramandal colony, Market Yard, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Katraj, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Vanaz.
Chakki bridge reopened for LMVs, two-wheelers
Strap/blurb: Heavy and loaded vehicles will remain prohibited till NHAI completes the repair work of the bridge's foundation Dharamshala: The Chakki highway bridge was reopened for two-wheelers and light passenger vehicles 18 days after it was closed for traffic due to a flood causing excessive scouring of its foundation. The work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is still underway.
Interstate gang of ATM cheats busted in North Delhi, four held
The Delhi police on Thursday busted an interstate gang of ATM cheats in North Delhi and arrested four accused – all from Bihar, from a place near New Delhi railway station. Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (23), Deepak Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (35) and Ritesh Kumar (23) - all from Gaya district in Bihar.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Jewar airport site
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Noida International Airport site in Jewar on Sunday to check on the ongoing work. The CM will be in the district for two days and will also attend the World Dairy Summit on Monday along with the Prime Minister. The CM reviewed the work done so far at the airport and asked officials to expedite work on the site.
