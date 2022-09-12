PMC begins river rejuvenation project

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started the river rejuvenation project executed with the help from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project missed its 2022 deadline due to various reasons.

Jagdish Khanore, JICA project incharge in PMC, said, “Soil testing work is almost completed. Except Kharadi, PMC has acquired other lands. The forest department has given its in-principle approval for Kharadi land and PMC gave the office financial compensation last week.”

Under the JICA project, PMC is building 11 new sewage treatment plants and erecting new drainage line network.