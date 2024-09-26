PMC carries out fumigation, insecticide-spraying ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken a large-scale fumigation and insecticide-spraying drive across the city to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases. There has been a sharp spike in cases of vector-borne diseases such as Chikungunya and Dengue this month. PM will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of several other projects including the much-anticipated memorial at Bhide Wada, the historic site where Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule established India’s first school for girls. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of the PMC, said that containment activities have been intensified ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Pune. Fumigation is being carried out on priority to ensure public health and safety, particularly as the city readies to host the high-profile visit.

“Vector-borne diseases have seen an alarming increase in the past few weeks due to the ongoing monsoon season, which has led to water stagnation in many areas—a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of diseases,” said Dr Borade.

PM Modi will visit Pune on Thursday to inaugurate the underground metro corridor connecting Civil Court and Swargate among a slew of projects. He will also inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of several other projects including the much-anticipated memorial at Bhide Wada, the historic site where Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule established India’s first school for girls. The PM is also scheduled to address a public meeting at the Sir Parashurambhau (S P) College Ground.

The PMC carried out cleaning, fumigation and chemical control at the S P College Ground on Tuesday. Similar activities were carried out at the Swargate, Civil Court and Shivajinagar metro stations on Wednesday, officials said.