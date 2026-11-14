PMC chief steps up inspection of Pune Grand Tour road works

Pune: Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday inspected road development works for Pune Grand Tour 2027 under Package 1 and directed officials and contractors to speed up construction, including footpaths and other supporting infrastructure. PMC chief Naval Kishore Ram (right) on Friday inspected road development works for Pune Grand Tour 2027 and directed officials and contractors to speed up construction. (HT)

Ram reviewed ongoing work on Baner Road, between Yashad and Ganraj Chowk, and stretches in the Khadki Cantonment area. He also inspected road works between Bremen Chowk and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Khadki railway station and ABIL Chowk, and along Ganeshkhind Road.

During the inspection, the commissioner reviewed asphalting, footpath construction and the adjustment of chamber covers to match the road surface. He directed the agencies concerned to accelerate the work and complete all associated infrastructure within the stipulated time.

The commissioner also instructed officials to paint and improve the appearance of Metro pillars along the route. “Road dividers beneath the Metro corridor must be aligned in a straight line to give the stretches a more uniform and organised look,” he said.

Additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divte, city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer (Roads) Rajesh Bankar, deputy commissioner (public relations) Tushar Babar and deputy commissioner Avinash Sapkal also attended the inspection visit. Representatives of contractor Ganesh Construction and consultant Pavetech were also present.

The inspection covered coordination between agencies involved in road development and related infrastructure work. Officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Metro, Pune Integrated Transit Metro Corridor Limited (PITCMRL) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) were present.