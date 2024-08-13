PMC clears debris, sewage water from KNH basement 

After repeated follow-ups and correspondences, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) finally started removing debris and stagnant sewage water from the Kamala Nehru Hospital basement on Monday. For the past two months the KNH administration has been requesting the Bhavan Vibhag and Electrical department to clear the debris and sewage water, said the officials. Also, the sewage line of the hospital has been choking frequently and the wastewater was accumulating inside the hospital basement, the staffers said. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, a few wards of the KNH hospital are undergoing renovation, and the debris from the work was dumped in the hospital basement. Also, the sewage line of the hospital has been choking frequently and the wastewater was accumulating inside the hospital basement, the staffers said.

Dr Prashant Bothe, KNH medical superintendent, had written to the electricity department and Bhavan Vibhag of PMC in June, and follow-up letters were sent in July and August 6. After reports in the media, the civic officials finally swung into action and started lifting the debris and removing the sewage water.

HT reported on August 11 about hygiene issues and inconvenience to patients at KNH in a news article titled ‘Kamala Nehru Hospital stinks of civic apathy’. On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists raised concerns about health hazards posed to patients and visitors at PMC-run healthcare facility.

Commenting on the development, Dr Bothe said the debris and sewage water accumulated in the basement of the hospital were removed on Monday.

“There are a few debris left which will be cleared by the Bhavan department. The faulty sewage water lines have been repaired and the basement is cleaned. Sewage water poses a health hazard to patients and visitors at the hospital. We had received several complaints from the patients regarding the foul smell and unhygienic condition of the basement,” he said.