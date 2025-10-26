PMC collects over 18k tonnes of waste during Diwali festival

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported a significant surge in city-wide waste during the Diwali festival, with daily generation jumping by an average of 150 metric tonnes. Officials cited festive shopping, household cleaning, decorations, crackers, and packaging as the primary contributors to the spike.

Between October 17 and 24, 2025, PMC’s Solid Waste Management Department collected a total of 18,591 tonnes of waste, 12,157 tonnes of which was dry waste and 6,343 tonnes of wet waste. Daily collections during the festive week ranged from 2,700 to 2,900 tonnes, up from the usual 2,300 tonnes, driven largely by paper, plastic wrappers, packaging materials, and leftover food.

The highest collection was recorded on October 24, at 2,908 tonnes, reflecting a surge in household and commercial waste after the celebrations. Normally, the city generates around 1,750 tonnes of dry waste and 900 tonnes of wet waste daily.

To manage the extra load, PMC deployed additional vehicles and sanitation staff.

“Special drives were conducted in busy market areas like Laxmi Road, Shivaji Nagar, and Aundh to ensure quick collection and avoid littering,” said Sandip Kadam, head of the SWM Department.

“Staff were instructed to clean their areas thoroughly, even beyond working hours. Citizens were also urged to separate dry and wet waste and minimise firecracker use to reduce air and noise pollution,” he added.

Despite the increase, officials said waste collection remained smooth across all 15 wards. PMC plans to continue awareness campaigns to promote cleaner and eco-friendly celebrations.

Rajesh Pawar, a resident of Raviwar Peth, said, “Despite the extra waste during Diwali, garbage was cleared promptly every morning, and the city looked much cleaner than last year.”