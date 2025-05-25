PMC cracks down on unauthorised overhead cables 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken stringent action against unauthorised overhead cables after a recent incident wherein a citizen was injured. Over the past three days, the PMC has removed more than 40 kilometres of overhead cables from across the city. As laying cables overhead costs little, most internet service providers have preferred this method over the more expensive and time-consuming process of underground installation. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Although the installation of overhead cables is officially banned, PMC lacks a clear policy on the issue. As laying cables overhead costs little, most internet service providers have preferred this method over the more expensive and time-consuming process of underground installation.

PMC’s action was triggered by an incident involving a person travelling from Sinhgad Road to Swargate, who was injured when an overhead cable fell on him. The incident highlighted the dense and hazardous network of overhead wires found on many roads and at major intersections throughout Pune.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue, expressing concern over public safety. BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate demanded strict action against those responsible for laying illegal cables. Other political parties echoed the call for accountability and joined in demanding immediate action.

Responding to public pressure, PMC launched a removal drive. “PMC has begun a campaign to remove illegal overhead cables,” confirmed Manisha Shekatkar, head of the PMC’s electrical department.

“We have already removed nearly 40 kilometres of cables, and the drive will continue for the next few days. Cranes are being used to assist in the process,” she added.

A PMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted, “Laying overhead cables is illegal, and PMC currently has no policy regulating it. However, the issue must be addressed, as it directly affects citizen safety.”

Another officer explained, “Digging roads for underground cables is expensive and time-consuming. To avoid this, many internet service providers, often with help from local workers, opt for overhead cables. This not only poses safety risks but also results in lost revenue for PMC.”