PMC demolishes illegal furniture shops along Pune-Bengaluru highway

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday demolished illegal furniture shops spread over an area of 300,000 square feet near Pashan and Bavdhan on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. The demolition drive was carried out with the help of police protection. The land on which these shops had mushroomed belongs to High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL). The civic body demolished 20 shops and cleared about 300,000 square feet of the tin sheds that had come up. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier too in November 2023, the PMC had razed illegal furniture shops spread over 100,000 square feet near Pashan and Bavdhan on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. However, the illegal furniture shops came up once again after the PMC action. Six of the shopkeepers went to the High Court (HC) and got a temporary stay till February 23, 2024. Later, they approached the Supreme Court (SC) which heard the case on Friday.

Nisha Chavan, chief legal officer, PMC, said, “The SC has ordered that the current situation be maintained until the next hearing on March 7. The SC has ordered the PMC to file an affidavit.”

Meanwhile, the PMC began its demolition drive early on Friday before the SC verdict. The civic body demolished 20 shops and cleared about 300,000 square feet of the tin sheds that had come up.

Bipin Shinde, executive engineer of the building permission department, PMC, said, “We cleared illegal furniture malls and shops on one side of the Pune-Bengaluru highway. We also plan to clear the other side in the coming days.”

Sunil Kadam, deputy engineer, PMC, said, “The construction encroached upon the restricted area of HEMRL and caused traffic issues on the highway, prompting complaints. Next week, they plan to take action against the shops on the opposite side and address other issues like a farmhouse at Kirti Garden.”

Various machinery and civic and police personnel were involved in the demolition drive. Senior police inspector from Hinjewadi police station and other staff were present under the supervision of superintendent Rajesh Bankar and executive engineer Bipin Shinde along with deputy engineer Sunil Kadam, branch engineers Rahul Rasale and Sameer Gadai leading the action.