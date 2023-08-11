PMC distributes subsidy for e-rickshaws, to set up 40 mist-based fountains to reduce air pollution
The civic body under the National Clean Air programme, has received ₹350 crore to address environment-related issues
PUNE To keep a check on air pollution in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started distributing subsidy of ₹25,000 to convert rickshaws into e-rickshaws. Chandrakant Patil, Pune district guardian minister, on Friday, inaugurated the event.
During the event Patil said, “We will also give funds to purchase 10 electric autos for women.”
The civic body will also be installing 40 mist-based fountains at several locations across the city, said officials. Madhav Jagtap, in charge of environment department, said, “Initially, the civic body had planned to install 10 mist-based fountains, but now the number will be increased to 40.”
Patil also instructed PMC officials to provide electric charging stations near auto stands. These auto rickshaws would work as a feeder service for Metro.
The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday approved starting a ‘share an auto-rickshaw’ feeder service at 18 metro stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has given green signal to these autos for working as a feeder service.
Vikas Dhakne, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Pune’s population has reached 70 lakhs, and the number of vehicles has simultaneously reached 55 lakhs. So, there is a need to use electric buses, autos and private cars in the city.”
