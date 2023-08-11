Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC distributes subsidy for e-rickshaws, to set up 40 mist-based fountains to reduce air pollution

PMC distributes subsidy for e-rickshaws, to set up 40 mist-based fountains to reduce air pollution

The civic body under the National Clean Air programme, has received ₹350 crore to address environment-related issues

PUNE To keep a check on air pollution in the city, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started distributing subsidy of 25,000 to convert rickshaws into e-rickshaws. Chandrakant Patil, Pune district guardian minister, on Friday, inaugurated the event.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Wednesday approved starting a ‘share an auto-rickshaw’ feeder service at 18 metro stations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
During the event Patil said, “We will also give funds to purchase 10 electric autos for women.”

The civic body will also be installing 40 mist-based fountains at several locations across the city, said officials. Madhav Jagtap, in charge of environment department, said, “Initially, the civic body had planned to install 10 mist-based fountains, but now the number will be increased to 40.”

The civic body under the National Clean Air programme, has received 350 crore to address environment-related issues.

Patil also instructed PMC officials to provide electric charging stations near auto stands. These auto rickshaws would work as a feeder service for Metro.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has given green signal to these autos for working as a feeder service.

Vikas Dhakne, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Pune’s population has reached 70 lakhs, and the number of vehicles has simultaneously reached 55 lakhs. So, there is a need to use electric buses, autos and private cars in the city.”

