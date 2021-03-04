PMC fines 1,577 public places in 15 days for violating Covid norms
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued its drive of surprise inspections of public places to monitor Covid preventive norms compliances.
The PMC officials have inspected 6,628 sites so far since Feb 17th and 2,264 of them were found to be violating Covid prevention norms.
A total of 1,577 were levied a penalty in the last 15 days and ₹10,28,554 has been collected as fine from these violations.
The PMC has also continued its drive to act against the citizens for not wearing masks. From Feb 17th to March 3rd, the PMC levied penalties against 2,835 citizens for not wearing masks in public places and in public transport.
A total of ₹15,35,780 has been collected as fine from citizens for not wearing masks.
“Our teams have been conducting surprise inspections and the actions have been taken against those who were found to be violating the norms. We are trying to maintain the surprise element in the inspections at the sites,” said Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, PMC.
Of the 1,577 public places which have been levied penalty 377 are restaurants.
A total of 387 shopping malls and retail outlets have been fined. The PMC acted against 18 religious places for violating Covid norms, six cinema halls, and 33 gymkhanas/clubs nightclubs, and marriage halls have been fined for violating the norms and 907 other public places were found violating the rules.
As the Covid cases are surging, the district collector has ordered authorities to conduct surprise inspections at marriage halls, multiplexes, theatres, schools, coaching classes, gardens, religious places, shopping malls, and restaurants, to act against Covid violations such as not wearing masks, not following social distancing and improper arrangements of sanitisation.
Even though the action against Covid norm violators has been intensified, the number of cases in the city limits has not come down. According to the state health report, 857 Covid positive cases were reported on March 3rd, 2021.
Action by PMC against Covid violators in last 15 days
Total sites inspected – 6,628
Total number of sites which were levied penalty- 1,577
Total fine collected from sites ₹10,28,554
Citizens fined for not wearing mask 2,835
Fine collected from citizens for not wearing mask Rs15,35,780
