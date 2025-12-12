PMC gets control over building permissions in 23 merged villages

Pune: The state government has decided to transfer building permission rights for 23 merged villages from the PMRDA to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The decision was taken in a PMRDA meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday in Nagpur. State government has decided to transfer building permission rights for 23 merged villages from PMRDA to PMC. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Until now, PMRDA was issuing building permissions to these villages and collecting all related fees. PMC did not receive a share of this revenue even though it was responsible for providing civic services in the area. With the latest decision, PMC will now control permissions and planning in all 23 villages.

The 23 villages were added to PMC limits in two phases, but PMRDA had continued to handle their development plans and construction approvals.

In 2022, the state had decided to give PMC a share of the revenue from building permissions, but the full amount has not yet been received. There were also frequent disagreements between PMC and PMRDA because PMC had to provide daily civic services while PMRDA issued permissions without checking basic infrastructure such as water lines, roads and drainage. Residents and activists had demanded that PMC should be given full control.

PMC commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram said the meeting decided that all building permission rights be shifted to PMC. He said the move will help improve planning and development work in these areas.

Ram further said many permissions were earlier issued without ensuring the availability of roads, water supply or drainage lines. This has created major problems in the merged villages.

He said PMC will now grant permissions only after confirming that basic infrastructure is ready. Ongoing constructions without proper facilities will also be reviewed.