PMC health scheme: Civic chief scraps tender process for appointing insurance body
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar scraps the tendering process to appoint agent or insurance company for executing its health scheme. Civic employees were against the proposed plan.
PMC executes a health scheme for its existing and retired employees, and elected members. As the expenditure on the scheme increases each year, PMC plans to appoint an agent or firm to execute a new insurance scheme instead of directly giving benefit to the staff.
PMC spent about Rs62 crore to cover its health scheme in the last financial year 2021-22, including Rs55.42 crore on employees, Rs3.85 crore on existing elected members and Rs3.39 crore on former members and their immediate relatives. PMC is paying the amount directly to hospitals. Now, the civic administration plans to appoint an insurance agent to help bring down the cost.
PMC floated tenders in April, and health department officials confirmed that the municipal commissioner has scrapped the tender process.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar said, “The scheme was proposed by some political leaders supporting the Maha Vikas Agadhi, but as the government has changed, the civic chief has scrapped the process. We welcome the commissioner’s decision.”
SEC extends deadline to publish final ward-wise voter list to July 16
The State election commission has extended the deadline given to Pune Municipal Corporation to publish final ward-wise voter list from July 9 to July 16. SEC secretary said, “Fourteen municipal corporations were instructed to publish the final voter list by July 9, but given the high number of public objections received, SEC has accepted the request of civic bodies and allowed the administration to publish the list on July 16.”
Multilevel parking at Pune airport to be completed by October
The completion of multilevel car parking project at Pune airport, expected by September this year, will take another month as infrastructure equipment like escalators and elevators needed for the project have not arrived from foreign countries. “Around 90% work is completed. The delivery of few items like escalators and elevators, bought from foreign countries, is delayed. So, we plan to complete the project by October,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.
Pune airport authorities ask airlines to take care of flyers in rain
With the city witnessing continuous showers for the last four days, the Pune airport authorities have directed all airlines to take care of flyers in the rains. Currently, Pune airport has five aerobridges with the number expected to increase to ten in one year. “We have five aerobridges and those are sufficient for the current traffic at Pune airport. Five more aerobridges will be added in Pune next year,” he added.
Significant increase in area classified as high, very high, severely drought-prone in Marathwada: Study
Decreasing rain during the monsoon – seen as a result of climate change – is sounding a warning bell for Latur district in Maharashtra. A recent study has revealed that both before and after the monsoon, there has been a significant increase in the area classified as high, very high, or severely drought-prone in the Marathwada region of the state.
GDA panel nod for ropeway plan to link Metro stations in Ghaziabad
A committee constituted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority has given the go-ahead for the ropeway project route that will link Mohan Nagar and Vaishali Metro stations, authority officials said on Friday. Officials said that they have also proposed another ropeway route, linking Sahibabad to Sector 62 in Noida, instead of the earlier proposed Vaishali to Sector 62 route.
