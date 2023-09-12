PMC installs automatic meters to gauge water leakage

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has installed automatic water flow meters in overhead tanks to distribute precise and calculated water and to prevent overflowing water from tanks. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has installed automatic water flow meters in overhead tanks (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Until July of this year, the civic authority has installed around 1,50,000 water meters in households and commercial establishments as part of the 24x7 equitable and regular water supply scheme. PMC has now begun installing automatic water flow meters at the inlet and outflow of water tanks that come under Parvati, Pune Cantonment, Ahmednagar Road, Sinhagad Road, and Baner-Balewadi purification plants.

Nandkumar Jagtap, superintendent engineer of PMC’s Water Supply Department who is handling the 24x7 scheme said, “We have placed around 120 automatic water flow meters in the inlet and outlet of different major places from overhead water tanks to major water supply points. We have also developed an alter system that displays the quantity of water supply to particular areas on WhatsApp group. The system has put a check on the excessive water supply in a particular area, which will allow us to track the area-wise distribution network.”

He further stated that automatic water flow meters assist PMC in identifying water leaks by analysing the difference between inlet and output water distribution.

As per the detailed project report (DPR) of the 24x7 project, consultants initially estimated that 3,18,000 water meters would be installed including domestic and commercial consumers in the city. However, during the latest consumer survey, the actual number has come down to 2,88,000 connections. Out of these, the PMC has installed 1,50,000 meters and by the end of 2023, all meters will be installed.

The civic body initiated the 24x7 equitable water scheme to resolve the problem of irregular and insufficient water supply in the city. The project was approved in February 2018 with the total project cost being ₹2,550 crore out of which, ₹200 crore was raised by the civic body through bonds.

