PMC issues advisory for cold wave action plan

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an advisory to government and private hospitals in the city to be ready with the cold waves action plan. As per officials, a cold wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is 10°C or less for plains and 0°C or less for hilly regions. (Hindustan Times)

PMC health department issued the advisory, last week with preventive measures, disorders, symptoms and treatment protocol to all ward medical officers, zonal medical officers and civic hospitals.

On January 4, Pune recorded, 9.6 degrees Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). Previously the city reported a single-digit temperature for five consecutive days between December 15 to 19, 2024. The city thereafter experienced a significant rise in minimum temperature and since then, has been experiencing a double-digit temperature of around 16-19 degrees Celsius.

The civic body has asked the healthcare staff to start Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities for the health issues that can occur due to cold waves. Besides, directions have been issued to all private hospitals to follow the advisory while treating patients and submit a report, said the officials.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “There are few cases of cold wave in the city and the number is likely to be meagre in Pune in comparison to other cities. However, we have to be prepared to handle the situation considering the frequent change in temperature during January and February.”

Dr Jadhav said cold waves are considered a local disaster that receives less disaster preparedness or mitigation attention.

“Cold waves manifest human health by increasing morbidity and death. Health issues are observed more commonly in the elderly and neonates. This especially is severe in the homeless population and Pune has a significant number of homeless populations,” she said.

Another senior officer, of PMC, on anonymity, informed that extreme cold may lead to injuries and death if precautionary measures are not taken.

“Exposure to intense cold may lead to hypothermia, frostbite, and other non-freezing peripheral cold injuries like immersion (trench) foot and chilblain (pernio). During Hypothermia or pernio, citizens should seek medical attention and avoid self-medication,” said the official.