PMC issues health advisory for communicable diseases 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department and the epidemic diseases control division have issued a public advisory to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during the monsoon season. Ahead of the monsoon's arrival, the civic body has taken various initiatives, including preparedness measures, training, and public awareness, to protect citizens' health, said the officials on Wednesday.

The civic body conducted a training session on communicable disease control on May 16. The training was conducted for all zonal medical officers, ward medical officers, and other healthcare staff from PMC-run healthcare facilities and clinics. Besides, instructions have been given to all PMC hospitals and clinics to ensure the availability of medicine kits required to treat infectious diseases, read the advisory issued on Tuesday (20).

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer of PMC, said that as part of preparedness, a special ward with 50 beds and round-the-clock medical facilities has been established at the Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital.

“We have set up an Epidemic Control Cell at the PMC level to manage any potential outbreaks reported in the city,” she said.

According to the officials, due to heavy rainfall, drinking water may get contaminated and eventually increase the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis, dysentery, and jaundice. Food exposed to flies may also cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

Dr Nina Borade, PMC health chief has urged citizens to refrain from self-medication. “Citizens with problems like vomiting, diarrhoea, or fever should seek immediate medical attention. Treatment is available at all PMC hospitals and Dr. Naidu Hospital. Besides, all private medical practitioners are instructed to report cases of cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis, dysentery, jaundice, dengue, chikungunya, malaria, COVID-19, and H1N1 to the PMC Health Department without delay,” she added.