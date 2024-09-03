 PMC issues notice to 226 Ganesh idol stalls for encroachment - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PMC issues notice to 226 Ganesh idol stalls for encroachment

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2024 05:50 AM IST

PMC has issued notices to 226 Ganesh idol sellers for illegal stalls obstructing traffic, mainly on Sinhagad Road, with action to follow.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to 226 Ganesh idol sellers for erecting stalls along roads and footpaths obstructing traffic. Three Ganesh mandals also received the notice for setting up pandals on additional land.

Maximum violators were found on Sinhagad Road area. (HT PHOTO)
Maximum violators were found on Sinhagad Road area. (HT PHOTO)

Somanth Banker, deputy commissioner, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “Regional ward offices will take action against the illegal stalls. Maximum violators were found on Sinhagad Road area with notice served to 31 idol sellers. Yeolewadi ward office reported none.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On