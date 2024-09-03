PMC issues notice to 226 Ganesh idol stalls for encroachment

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to 226 Ganesh idol sellers for erecting stalls along roads and footpaths obstructing traffic. Three Ganesh mandals also received the notice for setting up pandals on additional land. Maximum violators were found on Sinhagad Road area. (HT PHOTO)

Somanth Banker, deputy commissioner, PMC anti-encroachment department, said, “Regional ward offices will take action against the illegal stalls. Maximum violators were found on Sinhagad Road area with notice served to 31 idol sellers. Yeolewadi ward office reported none.”