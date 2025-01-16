PMC issues show cause notice to six private hospitals

The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday issued show cause notices to six private hospitals in the city for allegedly violating the Bombay Nursing Home Registration Act 194 norms and Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Following directions from the public health department PMC started inspection of nursing homes and hospitals registered with them. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the officials, these hospitals are located in Sinhagad Road, Narhe, Anand Nagar and Hingne Khurd amongst other areas.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the common violation at these hospitals was found to be operating sans valid fire department No Objection Certificate (NOC) and patients’ rights charter was not displayed.

“The other violations like not displaying the treatment tariff and details of the grievance redressal cell and contact number. All these are mandatory as per the rule of the Nursing Home Act,” he said.

Following directions from the public health department PMC started inspection of nursing homes and hospitals registered with them. To date, PMC has inspected as many as 170 private hospitals and nursing homes in the city. The civic body has over 850 private hospitals and nursing homes registered with them.

All these six hospitals are small and medium size hospitals, officials said.

Dr Devkar further informed these hospitals have been ordered to complete the compliance within 30 days to avoid further action. “In case of failure, we will initiate stringent action against the hospital. However, relaxation will be given to hospitals only in case of genuine issues,” he added.