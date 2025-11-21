PMC issues tenders for pay-and-park on six roads after seven-year delay

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally moved ahead with its long-pending pay-and-park plan, issuing tenders on Thursday for six major city roads. The project will cover Jangli Maharaj Road–Gokhale Road, Fergusson College Road, Laxmi Road, Balewadi High Street, Vimannagar Road and Bibwewadi Main Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The project will cover Jangli Maharaj Road–Gokhale Road, Fergusson College Road, Laxmi Road, Balewadi High Street, Vimannagar Road and Bibwewadi Main Road. These stretches can accommodate 6,344 two-wheelers and 618 four-wheelers. The civic body expects to earn around ₹12 crore from the initiative.

The parking policy was approved in 2018 but remained on hold for seven years. Unrestricted roadside parking worsened traffic on busy commercial roads. Shopkeepers often left their vehicles parked for long hours, leaving no space for visitors. Double parking added to congestion, and traffic police repeatedly demanded a regulated pay-and-park system.

A senior official from the PMC projects department, requesting anonymity, said, “The system will improve traffic flow and reduce long-term roadside parking. Citizens will finally get an organised parking space. We will monitor the roads closely once the system starts.”

The city now has nearly 70 lakh vehicles, and parking pressure has increased sharply. PMC officials said indisciplined parking and abandoned vehicles are adding to the confusion. They said the pay-and-park move is necessary to bring order to major roads and may be extended to more locations.

PMC has fixed parking charges at ₹4 per hour for two-wheelers and ₹20 per hour for four-wheelers. Fees will apply for 14 hours a day. Contractors must cover all manpower and equipment expenses from the collected revenue. Separate tender rules are being prepared for the process.

Parking charges

₹4 per hour for two-wheelers

₹20 per hour four-wheelers

Parking capacity on roads

Balewadi High Street: 199 four-wheelers, 888 two-wheelers

Bibwewadi: 75 four-wheelers, 920 two-wheelers

Jangli Maharaj Road: 51 four-wheelers, 856 two-wheelers

Fergusson College Road: 108 four-wheelers, 804 two-wheelers

Viman Nagar: 185 four-wheelers, 490 two-wheelers

Laxmi Road: 60 four-wheelers, 238 two-wheelers