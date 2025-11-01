PMC launches inquiry against pharmacist for alleged supply of expired medicine

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday launched a detailed inquiry against a pharmacist from its Late Nathuram Shankar Marathe Hospital, Kothrud, for allegedly dispensing expired medicines to a patient. The civic body has also transferred the pharmacist and withheld his annual increment, said the officials. As per officials, all medicines are initially stored by the PMC at Central Medical Stores located at Gadikhana and later supplied to all civic hospitals and maternity homes. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on October 18 when an organ transplant patient, Prakash Shelar, was given an expired vial of Actrapid FlexPen insulin for the treatment of diabetes by the said hospital’s pharmacist, Devdhar Valvi. Furthermore, Shelar was erroneously supplied with magnesium-based tablets instead of the vitamin D3 supplements prescribed by the doctor. Fortunately, the patient noticed the expiry date before using the medicine, preventing a possible medical emergency, said the officials.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, “The pharmacist has accepted his mistake of dispensing expired medicine, and as part of immediate action, he has been transferred to Dr Homi Baba Hospital and Maternity Home in Shivajinagar. We have also put his one-year increment on hold till the investigations are completed.”

As per officials, all medicines are initially stored by the PMC at Central Medical Stores located at Gadikhana and later supplied to all civic hospitals and maternity homes. During the preliminary investigation, there were further shocking revelations. Turns out that the batch number mentioned in Shelar’s complaint had never been supplied by Central Medical Stores in the past year. Also, the manufacturer of the said injection had stopped production two months ago, and injections of that particular batch had not been procured by the PMC at all, they said.

Dr Borade further said the probe is important to find out how expired medicines, which were not supplied by PMC, reached the hospital pharmacy. “We have asked the staff to complete the probe on priority. If serious violations are found during investigations, stern action like suspension or termination will be taken against the official,” she said.