PMC launches pilot project for e-pushcarts in waste collection

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), in collaboration with SWaCH Cooperative and Kashtakari Panchayat, has launched a pilot project for electric pushcarts aimed at easing the physical strain on waste pickers. Prithviraj BP, additional municipal commissioner, and Sandip Kadam, deputy commissioner, solid waste management (PMC) inaugurated the initiative at the PMC main building on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The project also aligns with Tata Motors' corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals.

Tata Motors, with support from venture development platform Social Alpha, is electrifying 150 pushcarts, retrofitting them with removable batteries with capacity to carry up to 300kg. The electric kits are designed with input from waste pickers to ensure practical use.

The e-pushcarts will be deployed in areas like Dhankawdi, Bibwewadi, Wanowrie, Sinhagad Road, Kondhwa, and Warje for three-month study.