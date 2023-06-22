PMC launches ToiletSeva app

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday launched the ToiletSeva App which will help citizens to get information about public toilets in the area and its ratings. The app created by Amol Bhinge is designed to help travellers, commuters, students, the elderly population, women, and anyone, looking for usable washrooms, which may be located inside hotels or cafes, fuel stations, schools or even be paid private and public toilets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The app created by Amol Bhinge is designed to help travellers, commuters, students, the elderly population, women, and anyone, looking for usable washrooms, which may be located inside hotels or cafes, fuel stations, schools or even be paid private and public toilets.

Asha Raut, head, solid waste management department, said, “Information on 1,185 toilets is available on the app. Citizens can even give ratings as on their experience.