PMC launches ToiletSeva app

PMC launches ToiletSeva app

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 22, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation has launched ToiletSeva App for citizens to find public toilets in the area with ratings. Over 1,185 toilets are available on the app.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday launched the ToiletSeva App which will help citizens to get information about public toilets in the area and its ratings.

The app created by Amol Bhinge is designed to help travellers, commuters, students, the elderly population, women, and anyone, looking for usable washrooms, which may be located inside hotels or cafes, fuel stations, schools or even be paid private and public toilets.

Asha Raut, head, solid waste management department, said, “Information on 1,185 toilets is available on the app. Citizens can even give ratings as on their experience.

