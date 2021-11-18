PMC mulling F&B sales counters outside mobile ‘Ti toilets’

Despite the public objecting to the sale of food and beverage items outside the mobile “Ti (she)” toilets started by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in October 2016, the civic body has decided to allow private players to maintain these toilets by selling tea, coffee, cold drinks, mineral water and snacks outside the mobile toilets.

These toilets were started by the PMC to address the shortage of women’s toilets at public places in the city. They were designed by modifying Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses that were not in use for commuting purposes. The first three mobile toilets were stationed outside the Mahatma Phule vegetable market, FC road and J M road. There are now 11 such toilets at public places in Aundh, Shivajinagar, Shaniwarwada, Baner, Sinhagad road, Bopodi, Yerawada, Lohegaon, Vishrantwadi and Wanowire. The running and maintenance of these toilets was awarded to private player, Sara Plast Private Limited, with the PMC providing a sanitary pad disposal machine, toilet seat sanitiser, and hand sanitiser. The contract was awarded to Sara Plast Private Limited in 2018 for a period of 11 months which ended in September 2019. Thereafter, the corporation has received several complaints regarding the misuse of and lack of maintenance of these toilets though according to PMC officials, the toilets were not in use during the pandemic.

The PMC has now floated a tender for the running and maintenance of these toilets and Sara Plast Private Limited has quoted the lowest charges of Rs18,000 per bus (toilet) per month for the maintenance of these toilets. The civic administration has tabled the proposal before the women and child welfare committee for approval to award the five-year contract to Sara Plast Private Limited not only to run and maintain the toilets and charge for their usage but also to sell tea, coffee, cold drinks, mineral water and snacks and to advertise on the buses (toilets) as the PMC will not bear any costs. As mentioned in the proposal, the corporation has newly introduced the clause of allowing the firm to sell tea, coffee, cold drinks, mineral water and snacks. The corporation has also mentioned that the public had objected to the selling of food and beverage items at these toilets.

Rupali Dhawade, chairperson of the women and child welfare committee of the corporation said, “We have decided to visit the toilets and check their condition. According to the administration, out of 11 toilets, nine are operational. The administration is claiming that the toilets will be separate from the spaces where food and beverage items will be sold. However, we will see how they manage hygiene and other issues. We will also consider public opinion on this as there was resistance to the idea in Baner.”

Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The PMC will not bear any cost of the facility if we allow the private player to sell tea, coffee, cold drinks etc. However, hygiene will be an important issue which the company will have to strictly follow.”