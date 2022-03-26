Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC plans to run Swatantraveer Savarkar memorial by private body
The memorial near Garware College marks Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s historic bonfire of foreign clothes to inspire people to fight against Britishers
PMC cultural department official Santosh Warule said, “The memorial has a hall with audio-visual facility, murals and paintings. PMC plans to run the project with private body or NGO on no profit, no loss basis.” ) (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:26 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited expression of interest (EoI) to run its Swatantraveer Savarkar memorial at Karve Road by private organisation or NGO.

The contract will be on no profit, no loss basis for 30 years.

The EoI stipulates that organisation with five-year experience will be given the contract. An official on condition of anonymity said that any organisation related to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be ideal to run the memorial and the freedom fighter’s thought.

“As PMC cannot give its property directly to any organisation for long lease, it has published expression of interest. Later, the memorial would hand over the project to the selected organisation,” a civic official said.

