PMC plans to widen Katraj-Gujarwadi Phata Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional municipal commissioner (special) Omprakash Divate conducted a joint inspection of the Katraj Chowk-Mangdewadi-Satara Road area in ward 38 on Friday. Additional municipal commissioner (special) Omprakash Divate during a spot visit. (HT Photo)

The civic administration plans to widen and develop the Katraj-Gujarwadi Phata Road, which carries heavy traffic. The road passes through areas recently included in the municipal limits.

Divate directed the building department to survey the stretch in accordance with the Development Plan (DP) and mark the proposed DP Road. The land acquisition department has been asked to take possession of the required land, while the roads department will prepare a detailed estimate for the widening work.

The civic body will also examine trees falling within the proposed road width. A proposal for their removal will be sent to the respective ward office. Similarly, the roads department will coordinate with the forest department wherever forest land is involved.

Utility infrastructure will also have to be shifted as part of the project. The PMC has directed officials to submit a proposal to shift poles and lay Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) cables underground. A stormwater line will also be developed within the road widening area.

The regional office has been asked to remove encroachments falling within the proposed road width. The roads department has been instructed to prepare a complete estimate and begin the tender process for the widening work.

“The PMC is committed to repairing potholes on city roads at the earliest and reducing inconvenience to citizens. Complaints should be acted upon within the shortest possible time, while road improvement and widening works must also be taken up in a planned manner,” said Divate.