Wednesday, May 29, 2024
PMC plans to widen roads connecting Pune airport, Hadapsar railway station

BySiddharth Gadkari
May 29, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The civic administration has submitted a proposal of the estimated ₹404-crore project to the government, seeking ₹200 crore assistance

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to widen ten roads, seven leading to the airport and three to the Hadapsar railway station.

The official said that as some roads will be closed following expansion of the Pune airport, PMC will build alternate connecting stretches. (HT PHOTO)
The civic administration has submitted a proposal of the estimated 404-crore project to the government, seeking 200 crore assistance.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said, “Roads adjacent to Hadapsar railway station has seen increased traffic after the railways decided to shift the goods lines from Pune to this station to ease load. Hence, PMC has decided to develop stretches connecting Hadapsar railway station.”

The official said that as some roads will be closed following expansion of the Pune airport, PMC will build alternate connecting stretches.

Missing link project

PMC had launched the missing link project to build short but crucial roads to benefit commuters. The civic body has successfully connected 14 of the 33 roads identified for the project, according to officials.

News / Cities / Pune / PMC plans to widen roads connecting Pune airport, Hadapsar railway station
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
