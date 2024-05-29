PMC plans to widen roads connecting Pune airport, Hadapsar railway station

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to widen ten roads, seven leading to the airport and three to the Hadapsar railway station. The official said that as some roads will be closed following expansion of the Pune airport, PMC will build alternate connecting stretches. (HT PHOTO)

The civic administration has submitted a proposal of the estimated ₹404-crore project to the government, seeking ₹200 crore assistance.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said, “Roads adjacent to Hadapsar railway station has seen increased traffic after the railways decided to shift the goods lines from Pune to this station to ease load. Hence, PMC has decided to develop stretches connecting Hadapsar railway station.”

Missing link project

PMC had launched the missing link project to build short but crucial roads to benefit commuters. The civic body has successfully connected 14 of the 33 roads identified for the project, according to officials.