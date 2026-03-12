PMC, police to launch joint drive against illegal hoardings in city

PUNE: The city administration announced a week-long drive to remove illegal hoardings and encroachments, Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Wednesday. MCG officials removed illegal hoardings from 12 areas across the city.**Pic received on September 07, 2017 (Please check with Rashpal Singh for details)

During a joint meeting on Wednesday, the police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) decided to address illegal hoardings, encroachments, abandoned vehicles, tobacco sales near schools and colleges, and preparations for the upcoming monsoon.

Officials said the number of unauthorised hoardings in the city has increased significantly in recent years. Apart from spoiling the city’s appearance, these hoardings often obstruct traffic and pose a safety risk.

To address the issue, joint teams of police and PMC officials will conduct a coordinated drive across the city. Separate squads will be deployed in each ward to identify and remove illegal hoardings. Authorities will also prepare a list of businesses involved in printing and installing such hoardings and instruct them to follow the rules, warning that they will face strict legal action otherwise.

Police have been directed to take firm action against anyone attempting to obstruct the operation. Officials said around 525 cases related to the defacement of public spaces have already been registered.

The administration also reviewed pre-monsoon preparations, identifying nearly 400 waterlogging-prone spots in the city. Measures will be taken to prevent flooding and traffic disruption during heavy rains.