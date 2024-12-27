PMC probe after Kharadi society residents allege waterborne illnesses due to tanker supply

he Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a probe after around 300 cases of waterborne diseases were reported from upscale Nyati Elysia housing society in Kharadi with residents claiming contaminated water supplied from a nearby sewage treatment plant (STP) by the private tanker vendor since past few months. Despite the residents confronting the tanker vendor with video evidence, the latter denied the claims. (HT PHOTO)

Residents raised the concern after finding foul smell in water and a probe revealed the private vendor filling water from nearby STP.

“The water to be used for activities like construction was supplied for domestic purposes like cooking and drinking, causing people to fall sick,” said a resident of Nyati Elysia.

Despite the residents confronting the tanker vendor with video evidence, the latter denied the claims. After the residents terminated his contract, he blocked the society’s entrance with his tankers to stop entry of other water deliveries. The residents sought help from the police to clear the obstruction and allow supplies from new vendors.

The society residents raised the issue with PMC with the help of local MLA Bapu Pathare.

Nandkishor Jagtap, head, PMC water supply department, said, “We have received a complaint from the society. The water samples have been given for tests and action will be taken against the tanker vendor following probe. We are also taking steps to improve water supply infrastructure in Kharadi area.”

Citizens have demanded stricter supervision and better regulation of private water suppliers across the city.