PMC quarters at Nana Peth to be redeveloped

pune news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 06:41 PM IST

The structures are older than fifty years and currently house 48 flats. The civic body plans to build a six-storey building with 99 flats

The civic body plans to complete work in the next 30 months. The total cost expected for the redevelopment project is Rs11.40 crore. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The employee’s colony located at Rajewadi, Nana Peth will soon undergo a major makeover under redevelopment project by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at the cost of Rs15 crore.

The structures are older than fifty years and currently house 48 flats. The civic body plans to build a six-storey building with 99 flats.

As the existing buildings are in bad shape, PMC plans to redevelop the quarters and proposed Rs3.75 crore in its budget.

The civic body plans to complete work in the next 30 months. The total cost expected for the redevelopment project is Rs11.40 crore.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar put a proposal before the standing committee for approval. The new building will have six floors and each floor would have 19 flats. The area of the flat would be 309 square feet.

