PMC races to approve development projects ahead of assembly elections

PUNE: With the Maharashtra assembly elections inching closer, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is rushing to approve several development projects to ensure that important public works do not grind to a halt before and during the polls. In September alone, the PMC issued around 550 important tenders for various development works, up from the usual 200 tenders per month. These projects are expected to collectively cost approximately ₹500 crore. With the Maharashtra assembly elections inching closer, PMC is rushing to approve several development projects to ensure important public works do not halt before and during the polls. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As the model code of conduct comes into force ahead of the assembly elections, new approvals will be hindered and some government activities will slow down. To avoid such delays, the PMC is quickly approving tenders resulting in many projects getting the go-ahead. Nearly 550 tenders were approved by the PMC in September alone resulting in projects across waste management, urban flood control, sanitation and infrastructure improvement. In so doing, the administration wants to maintain the momentum of development, even during the election phase when governmental operations are typically restricted.

Among the key projects approved by the PMC is a ₹18.43 crore tender for waste treatment at the Uruli Devachi waste depot. This project, managed by Aadarsh Enviro Private Limited, aims to tackle waste disposal challenges using scientific methods. Similarly, a ₹97 crore project has been approved for biomining 10 lakh metric tonne of waste at the Phursungi-Uruli Devachi waste depot, which will help clear accumulated waste in a more environmentally-friendly way.

Other important projects approved by the PMC include: construction of a waste treatment facility at Handewadi at a cost of ₹6.5 crore along with ₹58 crore set aside for maintenance over a 15-year period; prevention of waterlogging and improvement of the drainage system from Mahesh Society to Gas Godown at a cost of ₹13.34 crore; supply of water through tankers to the newly-merged villages such as Undri, Wadachi Wadi and Pisoli at a cost of ₹99.99 lakh; desilting of key water bodies like Jambhulwadi lake, Katraj lake and Pashan lake at a cost of ₹4.66 crore as part of the urban flood disaster management programme; outsourcing of sweeping services in the Yerawada Kalas Dhanori zonal office area at a cost of ₹8.70 crore; mechanised transportation of waste rejects from the wet processing plant on Sus Road, Pashan, to a sanitary landfill at a cost of ₹10.22 crore; construction of a hostel building under the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College at a cost of ₹73.58 crore; and development of road connectivity at Yerawada at a cost of ₹10.42 crore.

The PMC is speedily approving projects to ensure that Pune’s development projects remain on track, even with the upcoming election and the potential administrative slowdown. These projects reflect the city’s commitment towards improving waste management and urban infrastructure; flood mitigation; and ensuring a better quality of life for residents.

Yogita Bhosale, additional in-charge of the municipal secretary of the PMC, said, “Due to the upcoming state assembly elections, the maximum number of tenders are being approved in the standing committee meetings. After implementation of the election code of conduct, we cannot pass tenders or take any policy decision. Therefore, different departments are sending proposals for approval.”