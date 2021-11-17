PMC raises commission for capture, slaughter of stray bovines

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to increase its revenue by imposing a 25% commission on the contractor/agency for pig capture and slaughter - up from the current Rs150 to Rs365 per animal captured and slaughtered. The move will help the civic exchequer get 2.5 times what it got earlier in revenue. So, while the civic body earned Rs60 lakh in commission on pig capture and slaughter in the past three years, it will now earn an estimated Rs80 lakh in the next three years. Pigs are seen as a nuisance which is why the civic body has taken such a decision.

Dr Abhijeet Mane from the PMC veterinary department, said, “We have increased the PMC’s commission on pig capture and slaughter as these animals breed uncontrollably, leading to unhygienic conditions. The PMC has now increased its commission for every pig from the current Rs150 to Rs365 (25%) as the corporation has set a maximum limit of Rs1,425 for every pig that can be auctioned at a slaughterhouse. We have also mandated that every contractor must have at least 10 workers under him and a vehicle, and must also arrange for police protection if the need arises. The civic body will charge 25% commission and thereby, the civic body’s income is also likely to multiply. As the commission was set at Rs150 per animal, the civic body earned Rs60 lakh in the last three years which we now estimate will go up to Rs80 lakh in the next three years.”

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) mandates that only 30 pigs can be slaughtered every day which is why the contractor would be required to supply at least 30 to 35 pigs per day. Dr Mane said that each of the pigs captured would be tagged like all other stray animals so that the same animal is not registered twice. In addition to increased revenue for the civic body, the PMC also aims to create a more hygienic city through various such initiatives. Dr Mane said that while this may not seem like a major problem in city areas, it is a huge problem for those living in rural areas as uncontrolled breeding leads to pigs frequenting garbage collection spots and spreading unhygienic conditions in turn.