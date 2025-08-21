PMC relocates 1498 citizens as water level in Mutha rises due to dam discharge

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has expressed concern that further discharge from the Khadakwasla reservoir could trigger a flood-like situation in low-lying areas such as Khilare Wadi (Karvenagar), Tadiwala Road, Shantinagar, Laxminagar, Bopodi and Khadki. On Tuesday evening, with water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam crossing 33,000 cusecs, the civic body closed Jayantrao Tilak and Baba Bhide bridges for traffic movement. (PTI)

To prevent the situation from worsening, PMC has relocated 1,498 citizens over the past two days. On Tuesday evening, with water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam crossing 33,000 cusecs, the civic body closed Jayantrao Tilak and Baba Bhide bridges for traffic movement. At the same time, an officer was deployed at the irrigation department to monitor releases.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “The PMC has arranged accommodation for affected citizens at 71 locations. As rainfall continues and water is being released from Khadakwasla dam, we are concerned about water entering Khilare Vasti, Tapodham in Karve Nagar, Shantinagar, Laxminagar, Tadiwala Road, Bopodi and Khadki.” He confirmed that 1,498 people had been rehabilitated in the past two days.

Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of the Khadakwasla dam cluster has pushed water levels sharply upward. As of Wednesday morning, the Khadakwasla circle reported a total water stock of 98.4%, Bhama Askhed was at 97.67%, while Ujjani and Mushi dams were at 100% capacity. The current cumulative storage of PMC dams stands at 98.3%, compared to 97.86% on the same day in 2024.

As rainfall intensified on Tuesday evening, the PMC shifted another 212 people from Warje, Karvenagar and Yerawada. The civic body also received 16 complaints of waterlogging, most due to drainage choke-ups, which officials said were resolved immediately.

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram personally visited Ekta Nagari on Tuesday night and interacted with residents, assuring them of prompt support.