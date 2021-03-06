PMC says no to “unnecessary” CCTV installations

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received requests from elected members proposing budgetary allocation for CCTV and electric pole installation work, however, the civic body has decided to only carry out those works in places where it is necessary.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne presented the annual budget for the year 2021-22 on March 1st.

With elections on the corner, some elected members proposed installing CCTV cameras and electric poles in their respective wards.

PMC electric department head Srinivas Kandul said, “It is true that many members proposed CCTV and electric poles erecting works but, PMC will not give permission blindly. We would install the CCTV cameras only at those places which are suggested by local police. Even the police would need to take responsibility to monitor it. Only then the PMC administration would allow these works.”

Kandul said, “It is true that PMC has covered almost all areas by street lighting. We will not allow a new installation. Only if there is a replacement required, then it is okay. For the last few years, we are avoiding installing decorative poles.”

According to Kandul, it has become routine practice for elected members to propose decorative poles unnecessarily.

“The media and activists have criticised the move on why PMC is spending money on works supposed to be carried out by the Maharashtra State Electric Distribution Limited (MSEDCL).”