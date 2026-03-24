PMC scraps proposal to acquire Naik Bet island through credit bonds

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body on Monday scrapped a proposal to acquire Naik Bet island near Sangamwadi through the issuance of credit bonds, bringing an end to a contentious plan that had faced opposition earlier as well. The proposal was placed before the general body in a revised form on Monday, this time suggesting acquisition through credit bonds instead of direct compensation or TDR. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The decision was taken without any discussion, with members across party lines unanimously rejecting the proposal.

The 32-acre Naik Bet island, located near Sangamwadi, is known for its rich biodiversity and has been at the centre of repeated controversy over acquisition attempts. Earlier, PMC had explored acquiring the land through Transferable Development Rights (TDR), a move that drew strong opposition. Following the backlash, the landowners had withdrawn the proposal.

However, the proposal was placed before the general body in a revised form on Monday, this time suggesting acquisition through credit bonds instead of direct compensation or TDR.

The civic administration had already indicated that it was not in favour of acquiring the land by paying monetary compensation. Despite this, the proposal was formally tabled, only to be scrapped outright by elected representatives without deliberation.

Officials did not elaborate on the reasons for placing the proposal again, even as the unanimous rejection suggests a lack of political consensus on pursuing acquisition of the ecologically sensitive island.