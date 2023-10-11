News / Cities / Pune News / PMC seeks financial aid to upgrade 6 existing STPs

PMC seeks financial aid to upgrade 6 existing STPs

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 12, 2023 06:20 AM IST

There are ten such plants in the city and the civic body plans to upgrade six STPs after instructions from the central government and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought at least 50 per cent of financial help from both state and central government to upgrade six sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city.

After the civic body gets a nod from the Centre or state tenders will be floated to start work, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
These plants are located at Erandwane, Vitthalwadi, Naidu Hospital, Bhairoba Nala, Bopodi and Tanajiwadi. The total cost to update these plants is 500 crore, said officials.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, said, “The civic body is executing the river rejuvenation project with the help of Japan International Co-operation Agency. But at the same time, the PMC plans to upgrade its old STPs. The total cost required to update these plants is 500 crore. PMC is hoping to get help from both state and central government for the same.”

Srinivas Kandul, head, electric department, said, “In 2020, the central government asked all the municipal corporations in the country to upgrade its existing STPs as they are not working efficiently. We need to upgrade the existing plants with advanced technology for better functioning.”

After the civic body gets a nod from the Centre or state tenders will be floated to start work, said officials.

