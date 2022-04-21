PMC shuts eight swimming pools due to non-payment of rent
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed eight swimming pools in the city as the contractors who were running the pools were not able to pay the rents amounted to ₹3 crore.
This is a set back for residents who were excited to take a plunge as Covid restrictions are lifted and it is the most popular activity during the summer.
According to PMC sports department, the civic body has built 34 pools for public, of which 18 are currently closed. The other 16 pools are functional and are on contract basis. During the pandemic all pools were shut and a rent of ₹30,086,000 is pending for the past six years from eight contractors. These contractors were given repeated notices to pay the pending dues. Since they did not pay the rent, the pools were shut down.
“It is necessary to do the repair and maintenance work of the swimming pools which are closed down, for which fund allocation has been done in the PMC budget. We will soon float tenders and make sure these pools are functional for the public. Some of the contractors are ready to do the repair works on their own, and that amount will be reduced from the rent amount,” said Santosh Warule, PMC sports department head.
PMC additional commissioner Dnyaneshwar Molak said, “Due to the restrictions imposed in the pandemic period all the swimming pools were closed for public use. So, we had given a proposal to cancel a rent of ₹2.61 crore of this period from the contractors, but the remaining amount which is before the pandemic period needs to be paid. And so, we had closed these eight swimming pools in the city,”
The swimming pools which have been closed by PMC are - Pramod Mahajan swimming pool, Shukrawar peth; Sulochana Kudale swimming pool, Vadgaon; Nanasaheb Parulekar swimming pool, Yerawada; Shivajirao Bhosale swimming pool, Shivajinagar; Ramesh Vanjale swimming pool, Sinhgad road; Bartakke swimming pool, Warje; Appasaheb Jagtap swimming pool, Dhankawadi and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj swimming pool, Warje.
Apprenticeship Mela: Over 10k students selected across UP
More than 10,000 students secured apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), in the state government organised statewide 'Apprenticeship Mela', on Thursday. Around 80,000 skilled candidates from various government programmes attended the Mela. These included graduates from various trades of ITI, certified candidates from UP Skill development mission, PMKVY and DDU-GKY. Suraj Kumar, an electronic mechanic trade pass out from Government ITI, Chargawa in Gorakhpur, secured an apprenticeship with M/S Indian Auto Wheels, Gorakhpur.
Pune MSEDCL restores power at woman’s bungalow after 49 days
PUNE Regular visits to the Baner office of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited over the past 49 days and filling up of the consumer grievance redress form (CGRF) have finally borne fruit for Aparna Karmarkar with power being restored at her two-storeyed bungalow at Balewadi Thursday afternoon. Karmarkar is currently staying at her Sahakarnagar residence.
Prior permission must for processions, no arms display permitted: Yogi
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said no arms and weapons should be displayed at any religious processions. “An affidavit regarding maintaining peace and harmony must be obtained from the organisers of processions,” he said at a Team-9 meeting. Team-9 refers to team of top bureaucrats. The CM also cautioned on Covid. He said extra caution was required in these districts.
Coming up soon at KGMU: UP’s first skin bank for burn injury patients
State's first skin bank that will help serve burn injury patients will come up in Lucknow's King George's Medical University. A skin bank is a place where skin from a donor, mostly people who wish to donate organs after death, is harvested and preserved. “Such preserved skin is used for grafting upon patients with severe burn injuries,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery at KGMU, where the bank is coming up.
94 kg of nails removed from tree trunks during BMC’s decluttering drive
Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's special drive to declutter the space around the basins of roadside trees of Mumbai, the civic body has removed 1,325 illegal billboards from tree branches, demolished unwanted concrete slabs from around 983 trees and removed 94 kg of nails affixed on tree trunks. Mumbai has around 30 lakh trees out of which around 2 lakh trees are on the roadside.
