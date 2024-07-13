PMC slaps notice to IAS officer Puja’s mother for footpath encroachment

In more trouble for trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department on Saturday issued notice to her mother Manorama Khedkar for encroachment of footpath in front of her residence at National Housing Society on Baner Road in Aundh. The notice states that as per the complaint received, there is an encroachment of public road in front of a residence located in plot number 112, National Housing Society on Baner Road in Aundh. (HT PHOTO)

The notice states that as per the complaint received, there is an encroachment of public road in front of a residence located in plot number 112, National Housing Society on Baner Road in Aundh. “This is causing inconvenience to pedestrians,” the notice read.

The unauthorised construction on the footpath is about 60 feet long, three feet wide, and two feet high. It is blocking the movement of people on the road and footpath, said the notice issued under Section 226 (1) A of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic body has asked the Khedkars to remove the encroachment at their expense within seven days of the notice. “If not removed, PMC will take action,” stated the notice.

Makrand Wadekar, executive engineer, PMC road department, said, “As per the law, we have given notice to Manorama Khedkar and also pasted it on her residence wall. Manorama has encroached three feet of the footpath by planting trees.”