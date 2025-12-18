PMC spent 74,752 cr in past nine years but civic woes persist

PUNE: Over the last nine years—nearly four of them under administrative rule—the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), according to yearly budgets, has spent more than ₹74,752.09 crore across key civic departments, including roads, water supply, drainage, solid waste management and development works. Even as the new public representatives are set to be elected on January 15 however, citizens and citizens’ groups claim that the scale of spending has not translated into visible or lasting improvements on the ground. Over the last nine years—nearly four of them under administrative rule—PMC has spent more than ₹ 74,752.09 crore across key departments, including roads, water supply, drainage, solid waste management and development works. (HT FILE)

Between 2017-18 and 2025-26, the PMC allocated substantial funds for core infrastructure. Roads and bridges received between ₹1,210 crore and ₹1,300 crore annually; water supply projects between ₹980 crore and ₹1,665 crore; drainage and sewage works between ₹890 crore and ₹917 crore; solid waste management between ₹410 crore and ₹846 crore; and development and capital works between ₹2,373 crore and ₹2,740 crore. Additionally, the state and central governments also pooled in money for mega projects such as the Metro, river rejuvenation, and roads like Chandani Chowk and Katraj-Kondhwa Road. Notwithstanding, there seems to be no end to the outpouring of complaints about recurring potholes, irregular water supply and inefficient garbage management from across the city.

Sunita Patil, a resident of Aundh, said that the roads in her area had been resurfaced several times but potholes reappeared within months. Mayur Pawar from the Karve Road area pointed to ongoing water supply issues despite repeated pipeline works. Sheetal Nikalje, a resident of Majari, said that drainage projects drag on for years but waterlogging during monsoon remains a routine problem.

Many argued that the absence of elected representatives since the civic body went under administrative rule in 2022 has weakened accountability. Ameya Jagtap, founder-member of Balewadi Welfare Federation, said there has been no effective public participation during this period. “With no corporators, there is no one to question the administration. Citizens do not know where crores have been spent on roads, water supply and waste management. In many areas, problems have worsened.” If the PMC managed to build world-class roads within two-and-a-half months for an international cycling event, why was similar quality infrastructure not developed over the last nine years, Jagtap questioned.

Abhijit Gadkar, a retired primary teacher, strongly criticised the PMC administration for failing to implement crucial civic decisions despite no political interference. “Not every time but sometimes, political parties and representatives create hurdles in implementing different projects. However, during this administration’s tenure, there was no such pressure to push projects or new policies. Sadly, the PMC failed to make any substantial or viable changes that could have genuinely improved the quality of life for citizens,” he said. Pointing out specific examples of administrative lapses, Gadkar said that the pay-and-park scheme and 24x7 water project among others should have been implemented but the administration failed to do so.

Jaymala Dhankikar, director of NIBM Annexe Residents Forum, said, “Decisions are influenced by vested interests rather than public needs. This leads to delays, poor-quality work and neglect of genuine projects meant to improve the citizens’ quality of life. When corruption and nepotism dominate, accountability disappears. Funds either remain unutilised or are diverted to selective works that offer no long-term benefit.”

Whereas Sanjivkumar Patil, director of Wagholi Housing Societies Association, said, “In Wagholi, there has been little improvement in traffic congestion or basic infrastructure. Solid waste management, water supply and road development remain unresolved. Though Wagholi is officially under the PMC, residents feel the civic body’s presence only when taxes are collected.”

On their part, senior PMC officials acknowledged these concerns but attributed the gaps to rapid urbanisation, rising population pressure, and maintenance challenges and delays in execution.

Retired additional municipal commissioner Suresh Jagtap said, “There are a number of problems that the administration faces in implementing policies and projects such as lack of funds, willpower, political backup, and so on. However sometimes, the administration can play a major role when there is no political interference or pressure. During the administrators’ tenure, there was a good chance for the administrators to act and implement projects and policies. That doesn’t mean the administration did nothing good—they did implement projects like riverfront development and JICA. But there has not been enough progress on other projects. There might be other pressures they are facing.”

“Right now, municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram has taken some good proactive decisions such as decentralisation of work at the ward office level, administrative changes, and the anti-encroachment drive. Since they are working on the field, the overall work of the PMC has improved,” Suresh Jagtap said.

When contacted, PMC commissioner Naval Kishor Ram did not respond to calls.