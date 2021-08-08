PMC starts debris collection centres in 10 ward offices

PUNE: With only ten spaces available to set up collection centres for construction and demolition (C&D) waste in the city area, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is on the lookout for five more spaces in the remaining ward offices to set up other such centres.

Ajit Deshmukh, deputy municipal commissioner of the solid waste department, PMC, said, “We now want open land measuring 10,000 to 15,000 square feet as collection centre for the debris. However, we have got open land in 10 ward office jurisdictions where we have started the service of collecting and transporting C&D waste to the Wagholi plant for processing. We are searching for five more spaces in the remaining ward office jurisdictions.”

Meanwhile, the solid waste department has announced a toll-free helpline (18002339595) for lifting and transporting C&D waste to open land reserved by the corporation to avoid illegal dumping along riversides and in riverbeds, nullahs and open grounds. With the city generating over 200 tonne of C&D waste every day, the decision has been taken in keeping with the larger objective of the “Swachh Sarvekshan 2020”. The PMC has finalised a rate of Rs19 per kilometre per tonne for lifting and ferrying the C&D waste. The civic body will in turn pay the contractor Rs195 per tonne of C&D waste for recycling at the Wagholi plant. However, the corporation has decided to offer the service free-of-cost to citizens while charging from builders and developers.

“The contractor has started the Wagholi plant operations. The plant has the capacity to process 200 tonne of waste per day and the company will produce bricks and construction-related material as byproduct,” Deshmukh said.

The PMC has been trying to find a solution to the problem of C&D waste for a while now and in 2016, it announced a project for recycling the same and acquired government land for the purpose at Wagholi. Already, the civic body has imposed a ban on dumping debris in open spaces, riverbeds, nullahs and quarries with any such activities attracting a fine of Rs25,000. However, people have been dumping debris at night to avoid the penalty.

Ward offices - C&D collection centres

Nagar road and Kharadi - Kharadi

Shivaji nagar-Ghole road - Vadarwadi, Gondhal chowk, Paul estate, Janwadi

Kothrud-Bhavdhan - Sutarwadi

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar - Ambegaon

Sinhagad road –Mahadevnagar, ward 34 near canal, pharshi oil, Dattawadi, Janata vasahat

Warje-Karvenagar - survey number 86

Hadapsar - survey number 49 and 51, Kalepadal

Wanwadi-Ramtekadi - HM royal parking, Amenity space Kondhwa

Kondhwa-Yewalewadi - HM royal parking, Amenity space Kondhwa

Kasba-Vishrambaughwada - Dambar kothi, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue

No collection at Yerwada-Kalad, Dhole Patil road, Aundh-Baner, Bhavani peth and Bibvewadi