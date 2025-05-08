PMC starts free, specialised medical services at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada

In a bid to plug the deficiency in specialist doctors in civic hospitals, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday started free, specialised medical services at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada. Beginning Thursday, specialised healthcare services in medicine, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, paediatrics, gynaecology and ear-nose-throat (ENT) will be available at the hospital, officials said. The new multispecialty outpatient department (OPD) was inaugurated by PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade along with other officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The new multispecialty outpatient department (OPD) was inaugurated by PMC health chief Dr Nina Borade along with senior doctors and administrators from Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital, and the PMC health department. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Hanumant Chavan, medical superintendent of Dr D Y Patil Hospital; Dr Shalini Pawar, chief officer of the Mother and Child Centre; Dr Sujata Mane, head of the paediatrics department; and several senior officials and medical staff from the PMC and the hospital, officials said.

The initiative is the brainchild of Dr Borade who said, “We received an excellent response for a similar pilot project launched last year at Khedekar Hospital in Bopodi. The overwhelming feedback encouraged us to expand the service to more hospitals so that more citizens can benefit from expert care.”

“Patients in need of specialised doctors visiting other civic hospitals will be asked to refer patients to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. Also, in case of advance treatment, the PMC will provide ambulance services to patients, who are referred for tertiary care at D Y Patil Hospital,” Dr Borade said.

According to officials, the PMC currently has nearly 74% of the required specialist doctors and has been struggling to provide expert care at its hospitals. To address this, the civic body has partnered with private doctors from Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Hospital who will now offer their services for free to patients visiting the hospital.

Sunita Jadhav, a resident of Yerawada, said, “This is a big relief for people like us who cannot afford private hospital fees. Now we can visit the hospital for check-up and avail treatment without spending a rupee.”

The joint initiative will not only ensure quality treatment for the underprivileged but also reduce patient load on existing government hospitals. PMC officials said that such partnerships will continue as part of the corporation’s broader plan to improve healthcare services in the city. In the coming days, similar services will be started at other PMC-run facilities.