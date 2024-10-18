PMC starts immunisation drive in 34 merged villages

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched the national immunisation programme at its 34 merged villages from Tuesday. The vaccination exercise at these villages was severely disturbed due to administrative transition of health services from zilla parishad to PMC, officials said on Thursday. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched the national immunisation programme at its 34 merged villages from Tuesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Hindustan Times had highlighted the issue in a news report on August 26 titled “Immunisation prog hampered in 34 merged villages”. Officials of central and state health departments, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Gavi vaccine alliance also raised concerns over the health risks posed to these vulnerable population, during a meeting held in August

Dr Rajesh Dighe, immunisation officer, PMC, said that the municipal commissioner has directed to launch the drive without waiting for staff transition.

“Mobile immunisation units deployed to conduct outreach programmes in cluster areas that have unvaccinated pockets in these villages have inoculated around 70 children. A meeting will be held soon to prepare a plan for 100% immunisation coverage in the merged villages, including Mhalunge, Sus, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Mundhwa, Manjari, Narhe, Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Mangdewadi, Wadgaonsheri, Nandoshi and Bhilarewadi amongst others,” said Dr Dighe.

According to civic officials, before merger, villages were under the management of district health officials, and no survey had been conducted to identify unvaccinated population. In August, rural health officials began a survey to address this after directions from the state government. The immunisation was done based on the 2011 census and did not account for current increased population. Vaccinations were administered on specified days at primary health centre and sub-centres, but no outreach programme was conducted to cover fringe areas and migrant population, among others.

Dr Dighe said PMC has started immunisation campaign at 15 health wellness centres set up in merged villages.

“The rural health officials have diverted 137 accredited social health activists (ASHA) to PMC. There are many child zero dose (ZD) children, partially vaccinated, drop-out children, unvaccinated and left-out children and pregnant women in these villages. Most of the unvaccinated population is at high-rise buildings, slums and fringe areas,” he said.