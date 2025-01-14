PMC starts surveillance for air pollution-related illness

Given the deteriorating poor air quality index (AQI) levels in the city and the associated health hazards, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from Monday started surveillance to identify cases of air pollution-related illness. As per officials air pollution can cause lung diseases and exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The health department on January 10 issued orders to all medical officers and civic hospitals to start surveillance and ensure the availability of necessary medicines in all health institutions. Besides, all government and private hospitals under PMC have been asked to submit daily reports on respiratory diseases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) portal, stated the order.

As per officials air pollution can cause lung diseases and exacerbate pre-existing conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and bronchitis. Also, it has adverse effects on vital organs like the heart and brain. Prolonged exposure to poor-quality air can aggravate chronic illnesses and reduce average life expectancy.

The AQI in Pune city on Monday was recorded at 131.0, which indicates moderate, said officials.

Dr Vaishali Jadhav, assistant health officer of PMC, said, “All ward and zonal medical officers have been asked to conduct public awareness campaigns regarding air pollution and its health impacts.PMC will also conduct Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities regarding air pollution-related illness at hospitals, schools, and Anganwadi centres using display posters, banners, and hoardings.”

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, “At PMC-run hospitals, sensitization sessions on air pollution will be conducted for medical officers and health workers. Besides, both government and private clinics and hospitals under PMC will utilize locally available health education materials effectively to raise public awareness.”

Dr Borade, further, informed that the impact of air pollution is more severe on vulnerable populations, such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with comorbidities.

“The health officials and hospitals have been instructed to give special attention to the vulnerable population. High-risk patients should take extra precautions to minimise exposure to air pollution and strictly follow the health advice given by treating or personal doctors,” she added.

Personal precautions

*Avoid consuming cigarettes and other tobacco products.

*Use N95/N99 masks.

*Consult a doctor if experiencing breathing difficulties.

*Practice walking in fresh air during the morning.

*Avoid burning mosquito coils and incense sticks in closed spaces.

*Clean surfaces with a damp cloth instead of sweeping or vacuuming.

*Wash eyes regularly with running water and gargle with warm water.

*Consume a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, antioxidants, and drink plenty of water.

*Avoid burning organic materials like wood, coal, animal dung, or kerosene.

*Use clean and smoke-free fuels (gas or electricity) for cooking and heating. If using biomass, opt for clean stoves.

*Refrain from burning wood, leaves, crop residues, or waste in open spaces.